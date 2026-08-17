Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has stirred controversy over the future of Fahad Sindi, the president of Al-Ittihad, amid the discontent gripping "the Dean" during the current period, especially after the team's stumbling start in the Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad drew 1-1 with Al-Khaleej in the first round, a result that only stoked the anger of fans who had expected a different start after the 4-0 thrashing of the UAE's Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite play-off.

Writing on his official account on X, Al-Farraj said: "I will not waste my time demanding that Fahad Sindi leave, as the decision is not in his hands." The president's future, he stressed, hangs not on the wishes of the fans or media demands but on the decision of the bodies responsible for running the sports sector.

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He added: "I am confident that the senior management at PIF and the Ministry of Sport are not satisfied with the state of discontent that the club and its fans are experiencing." The remark hinted that the current situation inside Al-Ittihad may demand intervention from the relevant bodies, and decisions in the coming period.

The Saudi media figure carried on about the president's future. "Sindi is a card that has burned out with the fans and the public," he said, pointing to the collapse in Sindi's popularity among supporters of "the Dean", who now want change at the club after growing frustrated with how things stand.

Al-Farraj's comments landed alongside mounting criticism of the club's recruitment and the backing it receives. A section of the fanbase believes Al-Ittihad have not done enough to strengthen the squad before the season began.

Al-Farraj signed off his message with a pointed line: "There must be some decision that will be issued this week.. the sports sector is in trustworthy hands." Those words threw the door open to speculation over fresh administrative decisions inside Al-Ittihad in the coming days.

Sindi's future in the role remains officially undecided for now. But Al-Farraj's words lay bare the pressure bearing down on the management of "the Dean", with fans waiting to see what the next few days will bring.