Walid Al-Faraj announces it: a possible absence that shocks Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr before the clasico

The eagerly awaited clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr has entered a web of complicated calculations. Joao Felix and Francisco Trincao could both miss the postponed ninth-round fixture of the Saudi Roshn League, with the Portuguese duo away on international duty just days before kick-off.

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Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj raised the point on his show "Rotana Sport with Waleed". He warned that the timing could rob both sides of two players tied up with an important Portugal commitment during the international break.

According to Al-Farraj, Felix and Trincao will feature for Portugal against Wales on 17 November in the UEFA Nations League, just three days before the clasico scheduled for the 20th of the same month.

That short gap throws real doubt over the duo's availability. Everything hinges on when international duty ends, how quickly they can travel back, and how much time they have to recover and prepare for one of the biggest matches of the season.

Losing Felix would be a serious blow to Al-Nassr, so central is he to their attack. Al-Ahli could find themselves in the same boat if Trincao fails to arrive in time, turning the international window into a decisive factor in both camps' thinking.

Fans of both clubs are counting down to the postponed ninth-round meeting, a game that carries huge weight in the Roshn League race. Any absence of such a key man is enough to worry either coaching staff.

Nothing is settled just yet. Even so, Al-Farraj's comments have opened a fresh talking point before the clasico, with the involvement of Felix and Trincao now pinned to the timing of their return from Portugal. The picture should clear over the coming days.