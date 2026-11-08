Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
وليد الفراجrotana khalejia
GOAL
Translated by

Walid Al-Faraj announces it: a possible absence that shocks Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr before the clasico

Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Explosive statements from the famous broadcaster

The eagerly awaited clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr has entered a web of complicated calculations. Joao Felix and Francisco Trincao could both miss the postponed ninth-round fixture of the Saudi Roshn League, with the Portuguese duo away on international duty just days before kick-off.

Read also.. Fermin Lopez destroys Atletico Madrid's fortress on the night of "the fake Mourinho"

Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj raised the point on his show "Rotana Sport with Waleed". He warned that the timing could rob both sides of two players tied up with an important Portugal commitment during the international break.

According to Al-Farraj, Felix and Trincao will feature for Portugal against Wales on 17 November in the UEFA Nations League, just three days before the clasico scheduled for the 20th of the same month.

Next matches
AHL

AHL

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

AFS

AFS

ALN

ALN

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

ALQ

ALQ

That short gap throws real doubt over the duo's availability. Everything hinges on when international duty ends, how quickly they can travel back, and how much time they have to recover and prepare for one of the biggest matches of the season.

Losing Felix would be a serious blow to Al-Nassr, so central is he to their attack. Al-Ahli could find themselves in the same boat if Trincao fails to arrive in time, turning the international window into a decisive factor in both camps' thinking.

Fans of both clubs are counting down to the postponed ninth-round meeting, a game that carries huge weight in the Roshn League race. Any absence of such a key man is enough to worry either coaching staff.

Nothing is settled just yet. Even so, Al-Farraj's comments have opened a fresh talking point before the clasico, with the involvement of Felix and Trincao now pinned to the timing of their return from Portugal. The picture should clear over the coming days.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google