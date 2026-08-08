Waleed Al-Farraj lit the fuse a few days ago. The media figure claimed most of the names nominated in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation elections lacked the competence to lead the federation and succeed Yasser Al-Misehal, remarks that did not go unnoticed and drew criticism from some observers.

As Al-Farraj saw it, the electoral scene simply did not feature enough names capable of taking on the task, and a crowded field of lists did not necessarily mean strong competition for the presidency. His comments became the talk of the past few days.

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Then came the surprise. The federation's elections committee announced the results of its examination of the electoral lists and revealed that most of the names preparing to enter the race had been excluded.

Seven lists had been put forward during the election period before one withdrew, leaving six to undergo scrutiny. When the dust settled, the committee confirmed that only the list of Badr bin Suleiman Al-Ruzaiza had met every condition and requirement for candidacy.

Just like that, a race of several lists became something else entirely. Al-Ruzaiza's name stood alone at this stage, and Al-Farraj's words came roaring back into focus, especially as events had fallen neatly in line with much of his earlier reading.









All of this unfolds during a pivotal transitional phase for Saudi football. Al-Misehal left the presidency after resigning in the wake of the national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup, launching a search for new leadership to shoulder responsibility for hugely important files over the coming years.

Al-Farraj had not spoken directly about the exclusion of the lists, yet the latest developments handed his words fresh momentum and raised an important question. Did the Saudi media figure read the scene correctly from the start, or was it all just coincidence? One thing is certain: his prophecy has become one of the most controversial stories of these Saudi federation elections.