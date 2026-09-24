France begin their UEFA Nations League campaign tomorrow, Friday evening, when they travel to face Turkey in a tough test, the first for Zinedine Zidane at the helm of "Les Bleus".

Kylian Mbappe will be under the spotlight. The France captain is one of the key weapons Zidane relies on, and there is every chance he returns to his preferred spot on the left wing.

The Real Madrid forward matters enormously to the national team's plans, but he may have to graft harder defensively. The pressure around him is only building after he openly declared his ambition to challenge for the Ballon d'Or.

Before Zidane's first game in charge, Christophe Dugarry fired a direct message at Mbappe. The former France star called on him to raise his level and lead the team to titles rather than settle for scoring goals.

"Mbappe will be forced to wake up," Dugarry told RMC. "He scores goals, and there is no problem with that, but he no longer wins titles."

He added: "With Real Madrid, he no longer wins. And with France, he no longer wins either. And at some point, he will be forced to win titles."

Dugarry continued: "Zidane will have the same message for Mbappe: do you want us to win, or do you just want to score your goals and show off? At some point, that will be the issue."

A decisive line closed his remarks: "Years have passed and we are not winning anything."

Read also:

The Ballon d'Or heats up behind the scenes: secret attempts to win over voters before the award is decided

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums