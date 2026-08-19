Al-Ittihad have sacrificed their president Fahd Sindi with immediate effect after the Saudi Ministry of Sport announced the transfer of its stake in the four major clubs to the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The ministry confirmed on Wednesday that ownership of the shares held by non-profit institutions, representing 25% of the four major club companies, would begin moving to the Public Investment Fund.

That leaves the Public Investment Fund as full owner of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. The boards of those institutions will be dissolved once the necessary statutory procedures are complete.

Within hours of the decision, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli responded through their official accounts. Each announced that the boards of the club companies would continue for a period of 90 days, beginning from 17 July.

According to the three clubs, the extension is designed to keep the board running, ensure stability and continuity of work, and complete the relevant requirements and procedures.

Al-Ittihad broke ranks. They too issued a statement, but used it to announce the end of president Fahd Sindi's duties in line with the ministry's decision, thanking him for his tenure.

Sindi had faced widespread criticism in recent times, most notably from Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj, who called for his departure over the major problems Al-Ittihad suffered under his leadership.

More developments are expected around the positions of the major clubs in the Saudi league, with the Public Investment Fund set to begin transferring their ownership to the private sector.