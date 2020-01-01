Waiswa: Uganda midfielder believes Vipers SC's Tumwesigye and Mugume need support and trust

The SuperSport United midfielder has urged his fellow countrymen to support emerging talent

attacking midfielder Moses Waiswa believes young players like Vipers SC's Frank Tumwesigye, who is commonly referred to as Zaga and Ashraf Mugume need support and trust to realise their potential.

Zaga and Allan Okello were seen as the prospects of Ugandan football, but while the former has proved his ability and sealed a move to Moroccan top-tier side Paradou AC, his peer is struggling to get playing time at the newly crowned Ugandan Premier League side.

"I can say Frank Tumwesigye and Ashraf Mugume (Fadiga) are in the same category, so talented but need support and trust," Waiswa said as quoted by Football256.

"They can be great treasures in our football. Zaga is a promising and a very talented young lad. So, I will say he needs your support and trust for him to gain back his full confidence.

"He came from a hard background with bad people so we need to applaud him for his resilience because amidst the struggles he has kept pushing."

The 23-year-old SuperSport United player feels the player's confidence is a notch lower and it has played a role in his performances and growth at the club.

"Basically, I can say the boy needs a second chance and trust from the coaches because this gives the player the zeal to keep performing. At his age, it’s early to call him off," Waiswa continued.

"Zaga’s problem is not the team. I played with him from school and later at Vipers SC and I would see the challenge from him; but his confidence has been toned down and with our support, he can get back to his best."

The Cranes midfielder has also urged players to have a strong mentality in the game. He has also urged the Ugandans to help their players grow and have patience with the upcoming ones.

"As Ugandans, we have to learn to support our people because at the end of it all we are the same. But still, I call upon players to also boost their mentality and dream big," Waiswa advises.

"At some point, we all lose it. You know football is a mind game; though the legs kick the ball, the commands come from the head. So, inspiration and support are so vital to breeding the right mindset of a player.

"I reckon we have a lot of talent in Uganda just like my brother Zaga, but we need patience and time for them to show the world what they can offer.

"I can say the biggest problem with Ugandan players is a poor mentality. At times we have small dreams, but as a player, it would be right if you dream to be at the biggest level of the game."

The midfielder was to be part of the Uganda squad for the 2019 (Afcon) held in , but a nasty knee injury denied him the opportunity.

He has since recovered and was a key player for his team in the South African top-tier before the Covid-19 outbreak led to the suspension of games.