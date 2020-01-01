Waiswa: SuperSport United snap up Uganda international

The Ugandan international has completed his move to Matsantsantsa on a three-year deal

As they look to compete for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title, SuperSport United have bolstered their ranks with the arrival of Ugandan midfielder Moses Waiswa on a three-year deal.

The Tshwane giants announced the deal on Sunday morning ahead of their PSL clash against later in the day at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Cranes international has been on the Tshwane giants’ radar for some time and will come as a boost to coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops.

Waiswa was previously on the books of Vipers FC in the Ugandan Premier League and the East African club announced in July 2019 that the attacking midfielder would leave for the South African giants on a free transfer.

In addition, the 22-year-old bagged the 2017/18 Premier League and 2018 Fufa Player of the Year Award and will look to make his debut in the PSL.

Meanwhile, the reigning MTN8 champions are still lamenting their 2-2 draw against in their midweek PSL match and will be looking to return to winning ways against Usuthu.

Tembo will be looking for consistency as they look to keep up with fellow PSL title chasers as they sit third on the log with 28 points from 17 matches so far.

On the other hand, the former midfielder could also be preparing for life without skipper Dean Furman who is set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Waiswa joins Cranes skipper and goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the South African top-flight.