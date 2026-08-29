Real Madrid talent Thiago Pitarch has caught the eye of the Moroccan national team, with coach Mohamed Ouahbi moving directly to convince the young midfielder to represent Morocco in the coming period.

According to Moroccan website "Hespress", Ouahbi travelled to Spain to make contact with Pitarch and open direct negotiations. His aim was to persuade the youngster to pull on the Moroccan shirt, drawing on the player's Moroccan roots, despite his appearances for Spain's youth teams at the younger age categories.

The timing matters. Pitarch is living through a pivotal phase of his career, having come close to breaking into Real Madrid's first-team plans thanks to the admiration Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho holds for his abilities and his displays with the "Castilla" side.

Mourinho had confirmed that Pitarch has proven his right to be part of the senior group, and that he will get his chance with the first team as soon as he reaches the required level. At the same time, he asked the youngster to work on the physical side, to strengthen his leg muscles and build his muscle mass.

All of this hands Morocco a chance to move early for a talent thriving inside one of Europe's biggest clubs. Pitarch has yet to settle his choice at senior international level, despite his previous ties to Spain's youth teams.

Chasing players of Moroccan origin at Europe's leading clubs sits at the heart of Ouahbi's approach. He wants to widen the pool of options available to the national team, especially with young players emerging who could shape the future of the Atlas Lions.