WAGs at war: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in almighty Twitter feud over shared stories

Two of the UK game's highest profile partners of footballers have kicked off on social media over allegations involving The Sun

Coleen Rooney, the wife of star Wayne, has accused Rebekah Vardy, the spouse of Leicester and forward Jamie, of leaking stories to the Sun via her private Instagram account.

Coleen Rooney blocked all but one account from viewing her account in a bid to suss out who was selling stories to the paper.

She dropped the social bombshell on Wednesday, revealing her detective work of how she'd deduced that only one person could possibly have shared the personal information with the UK tabloid newspaper.

Coleen Rooney's statement on Twitter said: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram Stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories there for a while).

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in , the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about basement flooding in my new house.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account / individual it’s come from.

“It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

How did Rebekah Vardy respond to Coleen Rooney's tweet?

Despite Coleen's evidence pointing towards Rebekah Vardy, the wife of the Foxes star has hit back at the claims, suggesting that her account had been accessed by others than her.

“As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this,” she said.

“I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

“If you thought that this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

“Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself.

“I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I'm heavily pregnant.”

Vardy has indicated that she is taking legal advice over the matter, which has been a huge talking point on social media among UK football fans during a quiet international break.