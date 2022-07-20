Wafcon finalists South Africa should host Women's World Cup - Jordaan

The 70-year-old football administrator also commented on calls for Safa to introduce equal pay for their men's and women's teams

Safa president Danny Jordaan strongly believes Banyana Banyana's performances at the 2022 Wafcon prove that South Africa deserves to host the Women's World Cup.

Banyana have reached the Wafcon final where they are set to face hosts Morocco on Saturday and they have already booked their spot at the 2023 World Cup finals which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Jordaan, who led South Africa's successful 2010 Fifa World Cup bid, feels that Banyana qualifying for the next global tournament will aid SA’s bid to host the 2027 edition.

“Banyana are ranked third on the continent and I am sure they’ll be ranked first or second after the Wafcon," Jordaan told Sowetan.

"Banyana are showing that SA football has established itself and their exploits here [in Morocco] will play a huge role in our bid to have the 2026 World Cup hosting rights.

"If a team does well, it is easier to convince people that you’re a footballing nation and you can accommodate the world."

There are those who have called for equaling the pay in men's and women's national teams. Jordaan agrees with these sentiments, but he explained that there is a need for more corporate people to chip in to implement a sustainable system.

“It’s effort and reward. Honestly, in women’s football, the reward has not even come close to the effort the players put in, that’s why when we met them [Banyana players] before the tournament," he continued.

"I think they were shocked when we said ‘look we’re going to invest a total package of R10m in bonuses’.

“The commitment we’ve made is huge. The idea of equaling the pay is valid because we see our women players are doing well but we need more corporate people to chip in to implement a sustainable system, so we look at doing like the USA.”

Two years ago, the football associations of Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands announced their intention to jointly bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup.