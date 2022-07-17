Wafcon 2022: Zambia vs South Africa is like the final - Mwape

The Cosafa rivals will battle for a ticket to the final of the continental showpiece in Morocco

Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape has described their Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa as the final before the final.

The Copper Queens made history when they secured their first World Cup berth and their first semi-final place in the continental competition after beating Senegal in the post-match shootout. Now, Banyana Banyana stand between them and a place in the final.

"I think this is a game we need to put more effort into because South Africa know us better. We have played them several times and we know them as well," Mwape said in his pre-match presser.

"So to me, it would be like playing the final before the actual final because we are coming from the same region.

"As far as I am concerned, our team is ready for this semi-final and we want to reach the final."

Mwape also addressed their level of fitness after a gruelling quarter-final clash against Senegal.

"Talking of our fitness, we started preparing for this tournament a long time ago. Playing 120 minutes [vs Senegal] is actually part of preparing for the next game," the tactician added.

"We have had enough time to recover and I feel our players have recovered.

"After qualifying for the semi-final, of course, naturally, you just have to celebrate because it is an achievement in one way or another because it made us qualify for the World Cup."

On her part, goalkeeper Hazel Nali, who scored one of the four post-match penalties against Senegal, revealed the spirit within their camp ahead of the Monday game against South Africa.

"For us, qualifying for the World Cup is so great for us as a team," Nali said. "Of course, we carry it as an achievement we are thankful for, and now we are looking forward to the team we will play in the semi-final.

Article continues below

"So far so good, and the team is ready. Everyone is very excited looking at how far we have come as a team.

"I feel at this stage, it is the most exciting in the tournament, of course. Everyone is focused and looking forward to the game tomorrow [Monday]."

The semi-final will be played at Mohamed V Stadium.