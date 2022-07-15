The tactician pointed out that their main priority was to fight for a slot in the global bonanza set for next year

Elated Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape has said it feels like the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is over after his team sealed a semi-final spot and a ticket to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Copper Queens saw off Senegal – on penalties in the quarter-final to claim one of the World Cup tickets for Africa – and will now face South Africa in the semis of the continental competition.

"It feels like the tournament is over because I said our target was to qualify for the World Cup," Mwape told BBC Sport Africa.

"Now that part is gone, we'll focus on the cup. Qualifying for the World Cup feels good. Not only to me, but even to the team and the country at large.

"I am sure back home, people are very excited. We are getting messages every time we play a game."

Defender Esther Siamfuko echoed her coach’s sentiments and explained the importance of their advancement in Wafcon.

"It has always been our dream to play on the biggest stage," Siamfuko said.

"This qualification really means a lot because this is a platform [for us] to make our change. It will give us the voice to speak out, and that is what is going to bring all the changes that we want to see.

"We need adequate preparations and we need sponsors on board, because we have a league that is not so competitive. We need to be given a bigger platform where we can express ourselves and also improve. "

While appreciating Shepolopolo’s semi-final ticket, Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga said the progress is a testament to the development the women’s national side has undergone.

"The Copper Queens project has scored another milestone that started with back-to-back Wafcon qualification in 2018 and 2022 and the monumental participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," Kamanga said.

"With a historic semi-final qualification, the team will now focus on its next objective of winning the title.

"Considering where the women’s game is coming from, we are happy that the efforts that we have put in the last few years have yielded admirable results like Olympic and World Cup qualification.

"We hope that these achievements will galvanize support for the women’s game, especially the Super League, that is in its infancy."

Zambia will face Banyana Banyana on Monday at the Mohamed V Stadium.