Wafcon 2022: Zambia’s Mwape after dramatic Tunisia win – ‘We can still play’

The Cosafa nation snatched their first group win and moved to the top of their group

Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape believes his players can deliver at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Shepolopolo - who are through to the last eight - managed a late 1-0 win against Tunisia during their Group B encounter on Wednesday, and Mwape heaped praise on the players after snatching their first victory in the ongoing competition.

Avell Chitundu, a substitute in the game, scored in the second minute of added time and the victory gave them a chance to go top of their group, displacing the North Africans.

"I give credit to the players," Mwape said in his post-match reaction.

"We represented Africa at the [Tokyo] Olympics and they expected us to do better and, for sure, we shall deliver.

"I still believe the players are here to deliver and convince the world that we can still play."

Mwape also cited areas that made them more competitive than they were in their opening game against Cameroon.

"We played well as compared to the last game we played [against Cameroon], we created a lot of chances in the first and second half," the Zambian tactician added.

"I am also happy that we defended well and we did not allow any goals, so I am happy about the result."

Zambia now have four points, while Tunisia have garnered three and Cameroon have two. Togo, at the bottom of the group, have a point from their two games.

Shepolopolo are expected to shift their base to Rabat for their final game of Group B against Togo. The match will be played on July 9 at the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan while Tunisia will be up against Cameroon and both matches will kick off simultaneously.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-place teams. The semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be jointly held by Australia and New Zealand.

