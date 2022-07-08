The experienced forward spoke ahead of Saturday's crucial game against Cameroon in the continental competition

Veteran Tunisia national team striker Mariem Houji has claimed women’s football in her country is on the verge of a turning point.

Houji, the scorer of a brace in Tunisia’s first game against Togo in the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, further said that at the moment, there is real enthusiasm in the squad.

"In Tunisia, women's football is at the dawn of a turning point," Houji told Cafonline. "I've been in the national team for 10 years, but this is the first time I've felt a real enthusiasm around us.

"We must continue this and produce good performances, so that tomorrow there will be a generation of Tunisian footballers even more talented than us."

Speaking of how she felt after the heroics against Togo, the 28-year-old highlighted their desire to advance further in the continental bonanza.

"After the match against Togo, I didn't sleep, I have a hundred messages and my phone was overheating," Houji continued.

"Everyone was speaking about the goal I scored in just 18 seconds. Many did not even have time to see the goal. We want to be present in the second round and for that, we will have to win matches."

The Gaziantep striker – the Turkish champions – lauded the togetherness of the team as she also revealed her state of fitness.

"From the goalkeeper to the forefront of the attack, we complement each other. Each link in this chain knows how to play its part for perfect harmony on the field," Houji concluded.

"I am now 28 years old, and I feel at the top of my game, whether physically or mentally. Personally, I have prepared for this competition, I have to perform well for my country, Tunisia."

Tunisia – with three points - lost their second Group B game against Zambia late in the added minutes after regular time and will entertain Cameroon – who are third with two points - on Saturday.