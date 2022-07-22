Wafcon 2022: Oshoala to Nigeria - ‘Super Falcons can fall back, but we can get back up’

The striker was not part of the squad that took part in the latter stages of the continental showpiece due to an injury

After winning the Women’s Caf African Player of the Year award, Nigeria superstar Asisat Oshoala delivered a heart-warming message to the Super Falcons, who were eliminated in the semi-final of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans could not progress to the final after they were eliminated by hosts Morocco in a post-match penalty shootout at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Monday.

After a 1-1 draw, the Super Eagles lost 5-4 after spot kicks and Oshoala, however, stated that her teammates are the best in the world after doing duty against the North Africans despite having two players sent off.

"I had to fight hard to get to this point. I would like to thank all my teammates and my friends at my club, FC Barcelona," she said as quoted by CafOnline.

"I also have to thank my friends in the national team. You are the best teammates in the world. In football, there are many lessons and I would like to send a message ‘we can fall back, but we can get back up’."

Oshoala won the Women's Player of the Year for a record fifth time and overtook fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha, who is a four-time winner.

The Barcelona Femeni star was a champion in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

In the ceremony held in Rabat ahead of the Wafcon 2022 final between South Africa and Morocco, Oshoala won the award ahead of Cameroon and Inter Milan's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda.

Earlier this year, she became the first African woman to win the Pichichi Award, which is given to the top scorer in the Spanish league. With Barcelona, Oshoala also reached the final of the European Champions League.

Despite missing most of Wafcon with injury Wafcon, Oshoala will be expected to lead the Super Falcons in next year’s Women’s World Cup who qualified after reaching the penultimate stage of the Morocco finals.

In the battle for the Wafcon bronze in the third-place play-off, Nigeria and Zambia will face off on Friday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.