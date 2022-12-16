Wadi: NFD's top striker reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest as Zimbabwe and JDR Stars hitman eyes PSL move

JDR Stars centre forward Ismael Wadi has divulged that Kaizer Chiefs have showed interest in his services with the January transfer window looming.

Wadi is keen to play in the PSL having impressed in the NFD

His current deal with Stars will expire in June 2023

Chiefs are currently in the market for new strikers

WHAT HAPPENED? Wadi has established himself as one of top strikers in the National First Division having netted 14 goals from 33 starts for Stars since joining the club last year.

The Zimbabwe international was linked with AmaZulu at the end of last season, but he stayed put at Stars after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Wadi has now disclosed that Chiefs did approach Stars regarding his services and also discussed his ambitions of playing in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT DID WADI SAY?: “At that point l heard a lot of rumors about it, the likes of Chiefs and some teams did approach the club, AmaZulu among other teams,” Wadi told Far Post.

“But they [AmaZulu] didn’t reach an agreement with my club JDR Stars. At the moment I’m still contracted with the team till the end of the season but I’m prepared to make a move.

“As players our ambitions constantly change as we develop. Just like everyone in South Africa and back home in Zimbabwe, I hope to play in the PSL.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are known to be in the market for new strikers as have they lacked depth in their striking department this term.

Coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed that they are currently profiling strikers as they look to beef up their squad, with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez being the club's only senior strikers.

It remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants will make a move for Wadi next month as the 29-year-old will be available on a pre-contract.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi are currently preparing for their upcoming PSL encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows

The match will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31.