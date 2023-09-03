Vusumuzi Vilakazi resigns as Golden Arrows co-head coach despite early PSL title charge

Golden Arrows have received a resignation letter from one of their co-head coaches.

WHAT HAPPENED: Golden Arrows mentor Vusumuzi Vilakazi has left Abafana Bes'thende with immediate effect.

Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza have been in charge of the KwaZulu-Natal side since the 2021/22 season as co-head coaches and have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 season.

The duo has led Arrows to second place in the PSL standings where they trail defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns by five points.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Yes, I have resigned. I need to focus on achieving more badges when it comes to the knowledge of the game," Vilakazi was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arrows were hoping to be the surprise package this season given their early impressive start to the season where they have lost just one game against Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT: The club's top brass will have to decide whether they will keep Khenyeza as the sole head coach or will move swiftly to find a replacement.

