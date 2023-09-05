Vusumuzi Vilakazi joins Chippa United - Morgan Mammila's job as head coach under threat?

Former Golden Arrows co-head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has joined Chippa United after shock exit from Abafana Bes'thende.

Vilakazi joins Chippa United

He resigned from Arrows last week

He is the new head of technical

WHAT HAPPENED: Chippa United have announced the acquisition of former Golden Arrows co-head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi. The ex-Abafana Bes'thende player and mentor joins the Chilli Boys in the role of head technical director, according to the club's statement.

WHAT WAS SAID: Chippa chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi says he is looking forward to Vilakazi's contribution at the Chilli Boys.

"Mr Vilakazi is set to oversee the club's development structures and senior team. His vast experience and deep expertise will play a crucial role in uplifting the performance levels of the club as a whole. He will work closely with the first team's technical staff, offering support to our head coach.

"Having Mr Vilakazi with his caliber and experience join our club is indeed a proud moment for us. I am eagerly anticipating his contribution to our development structures and confident that his insights will immensely benefit our team," Mpengesi said in a statement released by the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi's move comes after he and Mabhuthi Khenyeza did a stellar job in the early stages of the PSL where they led Arrows to second place before the international break. Joining Chippa might see coach Morgan Mammila's job under threat given the trigger-happy nature of Mpengesi.

In more cases than not, when a club hires a technical advisor or the like, chances are that they are on standby to take over when the incumbent coach does not produce results. Mammila himself occupied this role at Chippa before he was tasked with barking orders in the dugout.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chippa are still in the market looking for a striker and are expected to line up a couple of friendly games to keep the engine revved up during the international break.