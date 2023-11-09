Vusumuzi Vilakazi: Former Golden Arrows coach dumps Chippa United

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has stepped down from his role as Chippa United technical director, two months after being roped in by the club.

Vilakazi dumped Arrows in September

He joined Chippa United

The youthful coach has now left the Chilli Boys

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi was appointed as the Chilli Boys' technical director in September after surprisingly dumping Golden Arrows.

His role at Chippa was working with Morgan Mammila but he has now left the Siviwe Mpengesi-owned club.

His short stay at the Gqeberha-based side comes as not a surprise as the club is known for frequently firing coaches.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “Chippa United FC wishes to announce that Mr Vusumuzi Vilakazi has resigned from his position as Technical Director,” read a club statement.

“While his tenure with us was unexpectedly brief, we respect Mr Vusumuzi’s decision to step down.

“Mr. Vilakazi’s decision has indeed come as a surprise as we had looked forward to a longer collaboration, drawing on his fresh perspective and youthful vigour.

“However, we respect his choice to pursue the next chapter in his professional journey. In moving forward, We thank Mr Vilakazi for his service and close this chapter with mutual respect and goodwill.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Vilakazi left Arrows, his move drew some questions given the way Chippa are not patient with coaches.

He has now lasted just two months into his role, justifying those who doubted his decision to join the Chilli Boys.

However, his stay in Gqeberha was not a train smash as he leaves Chippa United eighth on the Premier Soccer League table.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if Vilakazi will go back to Golden Arrows and join the project he started with Mabuthi Khenyeza.

Abafana Bes'thende are third on the PSL table and Khenyeza has been credited for leading the team to being one of the top league contenders.

There is a possibility that Vilakazi will join another team in the PSL or in the National First Division.