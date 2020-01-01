Vukusic: AmaZulu FC officially part ways with former Polokwane City coach

Dlamini will be in charge of Usuthu for the remainder of the current season with the team fighting relegation

FC have officially parted ways with their Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic.

The 55-year-old tactician was placed under a 'special leave' by the KwaZulu-Natal giants in March 2020 with the team struggling in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Vukusic was replaced by the club's reserve team coach Ayanda Dlamini, who masterminded a 1-0 win over on March 07 in his first game in charge of Usuthu.

AmaZulu released the following statement on their official website on Thursday afternoon:

A club statement read: "After an extensive consultation process, the club has decided to terminate the services of Mr Jozef Vukusic with immediate effect."

"The club will continue to support Mr Ayanda Dlamini as the Caretaker Coach until further notice."

Vukusic had joined Usuthu in September 2019 as a replacement for local tactician Cavin Johnson, who was fired by the club due to poor run of results.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela wished the former Shakhter Karagandy coach the best in his future endeavours.

“On behalf of the AmaZulu Football Club family, we would like to thank Mr Vukusic for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in future,” Sokhela said.

Dlamini, whose assistant is Moeneeb Josephs, has been tasked with ensuring that the Durban-based side avoids relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

"Management will not be entertaining any further engagements on this matter, as the club looks to turn all its focus in steering away from the current log position," another club statement read.

AmaZulu are currently placed 14th on the league standings - a point above the relegation zone.

Vukusic also coached during the 2018/19 season and he guided the team to a fifth spot finish in the league.

However, the well-travelled mentor resigned as Rise and Shine head coach at the end of the same campaign.

He was in charge of FC Cape Town (now known as Ubuntu Cape Town) between 2010 and 2012 with the team campaigning in the NFD.