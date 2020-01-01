Voiding PSL and NFD would be unfair to Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town - Efstathiou

The Urban Warriors boss is eager to see the season resume with his side looking to secure promotion to the elite league

Cape Town chairman Ari Efstathiou says it would be unfair on his club and if the current season was nullified.

The campaign was suspended indefinitely two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and the country has since gone into lockdown.

Ajax and Chiefs are sitting at the top of the National First Division (NFD) and Premier Soccer League ( ) standings respectively.

More teams

“It will be unfair to nullify the league for the guys that are on top. I don’t see any sense in that. It will favour the guys that did not try rather than those that worked hard," Efstathiou said on IOL.

"If you look at us, Swallows and Uthongathi FC, there’s no doubt that we all deserve to be in the top three.

"If you look at the ones at the bottom, they deserve to be at the bottom. It is not by chance. It is not that they have played fewer games."

The club boss believes that nullifying the season would be a punishment to clubs that had executed their plans successfully.

"It is the last thing that must happen. If we had only played 50% of the games, then maybe [it would sound right]," he continued.

"But we’ve played 80% of our games and we are seven points ahead."

Ajax, who are arguably the biggest club in Cape Town, were relegated to the NFD two years ago and they are now eager to return to the top-flight league.

“We’ve got four games at home and three away. Our home record is good. We also have a case with TS and Mbombela United which is unresolved," he added.

"There is a possibility of two points that can come our way. Obviously, if you speak to the teams that are at the bottom, they will have different views."

Article continues below

Chiefs, who have led the PSL log for the better part of the season, lost three of their last four competitive matches before the campaign was halted.

"Even if you look at Kaizer Chiefs, they have been leading the league for the past couple of months and maybe longer," he explained.

"Yes, the chasing pack is catching up. The bottom line is that they are four points ahead. It is not by luck but it is because they have been playing well."