Voetbalzone Team of the Week: Ismael Saibari, the star of champions PSV

Matchday 29 of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie is over. PSV have been crowned Dutch champions for the 27th time. Whilst Eindhoven celebrated in style, things remained fairly quiet in Amsterdam and Rotterdam over the Easter weekend. Here are the standout performers of the weekend!

Bart van Rooij has been named right-back in the VZ Team of the Week for yet another time this season. The full-back was the match-winner on Saturday evening at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, where FC Twente beat Ajax (1-2). Teammate Ramiz Zerrouki also excelled in his hometown.

In the spotlight

Ismael Saibari is in his final months at PSV. In his current form, the 25-year-old midfielder is simply too good for the reigning champions to keep hold of. The Moroccan international has already scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 league matches and could further boost his market value during the World Cup.

Another player who could potentially catch the eye ahead of the World Cup is AZ striker Mexx Meerdink. Should Memphis Depay be ruled out due to a lack of fitness, he appears to be an excellent replacement in terms of profile. Against Fortuna Sittard (a 2-0 win), Meerdink scored the opening goal.

The VZ Team of the Week: Gonzalo Crettaz (NEC Nijmegen); Bart van Rooij (FC Twente), Nick Verschuren (FC Volendam), Dies Janse (FC Groningen), Aske Adelgaard (Go Ahead Eagles); Jakob Breum (Go Ahead Eagles), Darko Nejasmic (NEC Nijmegen), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente), Ismael Saibari (PSV); Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar), Maxence Rivera (sc Heerenveen).