Vodacom: FA Cup Preview: Gunners – United to lock heads in Emirates FA Cup clash

The highly anticipated Emirates FA Cup 2018/19 competition is well on its way and the buzz ahead of this week’s games is palpable.

The most famous domestic football cup competition has just completed its third round, and fans have undoubtedly begun making predictions as to which teams will not only go through to the finals, but will hold their heads up high, and gain bragging rights by winning the highly coveted Emirates FA Cup title.

With Liverpool bowing out in the third round, fans around the globe have been left at the edge of their seats, questioning which of the remaining contenders will come out on top this season.

For now, however, the focus will be on the next big clash, between Arsenal and Manchester United, which will see scores of fans head to the Emirates Stadium on the 25th of January to witness the headline fixture of the fourth round. These two successful sides will go head-to-head, as Gunners manager Unai Emery and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give it their all in the hopes that either of their teams will get their hands on the silverware in their debut seasons as managers.

Historically, Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Arsenal has proved to be hair-raising. United have gone up against the Gunners 15 times in the competition’s history, going on to win seven of the matches. FA Cup fans looking to see what this season’s clash of the two giants will bring can live stream this game on Video Play, as well as the remaining matches from the fourth round, concluding with the final on the 18th of May 2019.

The stage has been set. In addition to the Friday clash, fans can look forward to the interesting match-ups that the fourth round has produced. Chelsea will face off against Sheffield Wednesday, while Man City take on Burnley, on home ground. Gillingham will face off against a Welsh team for the second round in a row, taking on Swansea City on Saturday.

South African fans looking to get in on the action can catch the nail-biting match on Vodacom's entertainment-streaming platform, Video Play.