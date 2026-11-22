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While Luciano Spalletti publicly calls for a physical centre-forward through the transfer market after the 4-0 win over Venezia, former Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, the player the Tuscan manager asked his club's hierarchy to keep, has rediscovered the form that persuaded Juventus and then-CEO Arrivabene to sign him. He has found it under Vincenzo Italiano at Besiktas.

Another brace and a record November: Vlahovic struck twice in Besiktas's 4-2 away win over Konyaspor. The Serbian striker opened the scoring with a first-time right-footed volley, then ran in behind to meet Ndidi's pass and beat the goalkeeper with his right foot again.



It was Vlahovic's second consecutive brace after his two goals against Genclerbirligi before the break. He has now scored a mini-record five goals in three November matchdays, taking his tally over the past 30 days to five goals and one assist.

Top scorer in Turkey: Italiano's influence on Vlahovic is clear across his season with Istanbul club Besiktas. In 10 Super Lig appearances, he has 11 goals and one assist. That makes him the competition's current top scorer, ahead of Gift Orban on 10 and Salah and Osimhen on nine. Osimhen is sidelined by injury.

Now for a breakthrough in Europe - Vlahovic has yet to match his league form in Europe. Besiktas have recorded two wins, a draw and a defeat in their Europa League campaign, but the Serbian has not scored. He has started only once and missed one of the four games with gastroenteritis. His tally remains at zero even when the qualifying round against Zalgiris Kauno is included.

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Beskitas chasing Galatasaray and Trabzonspor: Beskitas have found their form after a poor spell, thanks in part to Vlahovic, and are chasing Trabzonspor and, above all, Galatasaray. Both sides sit above Besiktas in the table, with leaders Osimhen and his team-mates six points ahead. The next round brings a derby and a direct meeting on 30 November at the Tupras Stadium, Besiktas's home ground.