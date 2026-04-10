Vlahović’s future hangs in the balance: just €6 million separates dream from reality

Juventus and striker Dušan Vlahović have agreed to pause negotiations temporarily to preserve the progress made in recent weeks. Both parties remain confident that a contract extension can be secured. Next week is likely to be decisive, with another meeting scheduled between the player’s father, Miloš Vlahović, and club officials to iron out remaining issues and finalise key details.

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Italian outlet Tutto Mercato reports: “The two parties have already reached a preliminary agreement on wages, with the player set to earn over €6 million a year including incentives, though this will still be less than the salary of his teammate Kenan Yildiz, who will become the highest-paid player in the squad from next season with a salary of €7 million.”

The report adds that the deal will run for two years, a length that has raised eyebrows among the player’s inner circle, who worry that such a short term could give the club too much leverage.

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Juventus are currently ahead of Barcelona in the race for Vlahovic.

Juventus is keeping the door open for Dusan Vlahović: his future is not assured, yet the club is ready to grant him another chance to shine after four years of patchy form—provided he accepts that his hefty salary may be hard to replicate elsewhere. The club also knows that the player has not agreed terms with anyone else and, for now, shows no interest in fresh offers.

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Injury changes the equation

Until recently, the forward was determined to end the campaign strongly to boost his bargaining power. That plan has now been derailed by injury, ruling out the farewell performance he had targeted.

Nevertheless, Juventus’s continued reliance on him could serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations, provided that Vlahovic or his entourage shows flexibility on the signing bonus and agents’ commissions, according to Tutto Mercato.

Reports indicate that roughly €6 million still separates the two parties. While significant, the gap is unlikely to derail talks aimed at securing a sustainable long-term partnership.

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