Vladimir Putin called a 'f*cking d*ckhead' by former Liverpool & Bayern defender Markus Babbel amid Russia invasion of Ukraine
Chris Burton
Getty/GOAL
Markus Babbel has added his voice to those condemning the actions of Russia and their decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine, with the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich defender branding Vladimir Putin “a f*cking d*ckhead”.
Ex-Germany international Babbel has said in a video post on Instagram: “The world is different to last week.
“All of our solidarity for Ukraine is 100 per cent by you.
“It is also solidarity for the many, many Russian people who don’t want to have this war but we have a f*cking d*ckhead on the top. Vladimir Putin is unbelievable. What he is doing is not normal.
“All the best for you guys, stay strong, keep your head up, you are not alone.”
More to follow...