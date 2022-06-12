Vitesse Arnhem striker Van Duivenbooden braced for Bafana Bafana challenge

The 20-year-old Netherlands-born forward is looking to start his international career with South Africa

Vitesse Arnhem forward Simon van Duivenbooden has described what it would mean for him to play for the South African national team.

Having been born in the Netherlands to South African parents and never played for any national team, Van Duivenbooden has pledged his international allegiance to Bafana Bafana.

The lanky striker has been included in the Bafana squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup.

“I visit home once a year to see my family and I think it’s a beautiful country – it would mean a lot to me to represent South Africa,” Van Duivenbooden told Far Post.

He will be part of Dabid Notoane’s Cosafa Cup squad mostly made up of players earmarked for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The likes of Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane, the Kaizer Chiefs duo of goalkeeper Bontle Molefe and midfielder Keletso Sifama, Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch and SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes have been called up.

Van Duivenbooden's inclusion comes as he broke into the Vitesse first team and playing Eredivisie football.

He made two league appearances last season after graduating from their Under-19 team and made his Eredivisie debut in the 3-1 defeat by AZ Alkmaar in April.

He also featured in the 1-0 loss to Willem II and is now keen to cement his place in the team.

“That feeling was fantastic [making his debut], something you will never forget. You work hard all these years with a goal to make your debut. Now it’s a matter of persevering and hoping for more,” added Van Duivenbooden.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is already monitoring the striker who he looks to rope into his main squad.

“There are players we know there are some other players; one in Holland [Van Duivenbooden], for example, the striker that we saw in his last game so it’s one we need to look at again,” said Boos as per iDiskiTimes.

An impressive outing in the Cosafa Cup as well as more Eredivisie games next season could make Van Duivenbooden a strong contender for a place in Broos’ side.