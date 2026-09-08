Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Wissing felt his side were still carrying the effects of their previous Roshn League clash with Al-Nassr when they faced Al-Fayha.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fayha 2-1 on Tuesday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Wissing said: "It was not an easy encounter, coming days after a difficult encounter against Al-Nassr. We made a big effort that affected us in the encounter."

That win over Al-Nassr had also finished 2-1, sealed last Saturday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

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The German coach continued: "In the first half we did not succeed in turning some of the chances into goals. They were not dangerous chances, but good ones, and in the second half we were more dangerous, and the team improved in some respects. The most important thing is the full points."

Wissing also addressed the second-half introduction of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who went on to net the winner. "I wanted to finish the encounter," he said. "When En-Nesyri came on, I was convinced that we were capable of scoring, and also because of his ability to track back defensively."

He added: "In the second half we were better. We are in a situation where we are developing day by day, but our fitness level currently does not allow us to play at a high tempo every three days."

Asked about his heavy rotation of players, the German coach said: "This is my team and I believe in all the players. I analyse all the players and study all the options. We have a difficult schedule, so it is important that everyone plays."

Wissing also touched on the free-transfer signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum following his departure from Al-Ettifaq, despite the team's need for a wide player.

"I do not look at it from the standpoint of the player's position," the German coach said. "What matters to me is a player who plays in more than one slot, whether on the flank or between the lines."

He concluded: "Wijnaldum is an important addition, an intelligent player who knows how to act in various situations, a hungry player. I spoke with him, and he is a wonderful player, a wonderful personality and a leader."

Al-Ittihad have now won four of their six Roshn League games, drawing the other two, to sit third with 14 points, one behind Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.