Visser: Exeter City and other United Kingdom clubs interested in former Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper

The former Phunya Sele Sele net minder confirms interest from the English League Two club

Former Bloemfontein goalkeeper Dino Visser reveals English club Exeter City has indicated an interest to retain his services on a long-term deal.

The ex-Black and Platinum Stars keeper joined the English League Two outfit on a short-term deal in October last year but says there has been no further negotiations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having played in the South African Premier Soccer League ( ) and in the National First Division (NFD) for more than a decade, the Limpopo-born keeper also confirmed interest from other clubs in the United Kingdom.

“Regarding next season, my contract runs out at the end of this season. The club [Exeter City] has already expressed an interest to re-sign on a long-term basis,” Visser told Goal.

“So, it’s been difficult to kind of further negotiate just because everything has been put on pause. There's also interest from other clubs as well here in the United Kingdom.

“We will just have to wait and see but yeah, there haven’t been too many developments just because nobody really knows where we stand in terms of when the transfer will open again or when the new season will take place.”

Speaking about the lockdown that has currently halted many football leagues around the world, the 30-year-old remains unsure if the 2019/20 season will be completed or not.

“I’m doing well on this side. We are currently on lockdown this side and regarding the club, we are not training and obviously," he added.

"But we are getting updates from the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] if we have the opportunity to finish the season.

“We still have eight games left to play but with the way things look and with the infection and death rate here in the United Kingdom, I don’t think the lockdown will end anytime soon.

“So, we will see how things go.”

Meanwhile, the Grecians occupy fourth spot on the log table with 65 points from 37 league matches.