Virgil Vries: I am not focusing on what Itumeleng Khune has done for Kaizer Chiefs

The 29-year-old netminder admitted that playing for Amakhosi brings pressure, but he is up to the task

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries says he is not only filling Itumeleng Khune’s shoes, but he wants to make his own legacy at the Naturena-based giants.

The Namibian international is currently enjoying regular game time in the absence of club captain Khune, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

"I would say, based on the fact that the club is a big club, playing here comes with pressure already, and for the mere fact that Khune is not here means there's obviously also pressure to perform and keeping up to the standard,” Vries told the media.

Despite having the support from his team-mates and the fans, the former Maritzburg United shot-stopper has had a fair showing in goal for Chiefs, but he recently conceded a howler against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"But, one thing I should not focus on is what Khune has done for the club, but rather how I can help the club to be better and in order to give myself a chance to grow and improve in the environment,” he said.

"I don't want to fill his shoes, I want to fill my own shoes because I have to look at myself, it has to start with me,” he continued.

"Because if I am trying to fill his shoes, I'm not giving myself a chance to be who I am and for people to see the goalkeeper that I am, so I would rather be myself and add value to the club," concluded Vries.

Vries has conceded five goals out of six appearances in all domestic competitions this season.

Chiefs will take on Zambian champions Zesco United in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup play-off round second-leg match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are trailing 3-1 on aggregate.