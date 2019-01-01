Virgil van Dijk hails ‘fantastic’ Naby Keita after recent Liverpool form

The Guinea international scored his second goal in two games to help Jurgen Klopp’s men claim a first-leg advantage against the Portuguese on Tuesday

defender Virgil van Dijk has praised Naby Keita’s recent performance for the Reds.

The Guinea international who has struggled for consistency since joining the Anfield outfit last summer is gradually starting to impress.

On Tuesday, against in the first leg quarter-final tie, the midfielder delivered an outstanding display after he was handed his 18th start by Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old scored the opener in the encounter, only five days after opening his account with the Reds against , to help his side grab a 2-0 advantage at Anfield ahead of the second leg in .

Not surprised by the form, the Dutch defender has expressed his delight with the performance of the former star.

"He's a fantastic player. We see it day in, day out. I'm just very happy for him that he's starting,” Van Dijk told club website.

"To score two goals in the last two games is very pleasing for him, but very important for all of us. I'm very happy for him."

Keita who has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season will hope to retain his starting role when Liverpool host in Sunday’s Premier League game.