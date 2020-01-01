'Violence has never solved anything' - Ex-Cameroon coach Seedorf reflects on racial unrest

The former Indomitable Lions manager weighed in on the protests carried out across the globe over the killing of George Floyd in the United States

Former coach Clarence Seedorf shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the ongoing unrest over the killing of George Floyd, asserting "violence solves nothing".

The American died in the city of Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was apparently struggling to breathe.

Floyd died in hospital and the action of the police officer has drawn outrage all over the United States, with some of the protests turning violent which has been strongly condemned.

The football world has stood in solidarity for Floyd and has issued numerous calls for an end to racial injustice.

"Hi folks, I’m reflecting here, reflecting with you, reflecting about us, reflecting about the world," Seedorf said in the video.

"Violence has never solved anything in the world, education has.

"I wish it would be more, I wish it would be really a movement of humanity to get things as they should be, not just better.

"But the passiveness of looking and seeing what is happening by the white people, that is not acceptable because then you become as guilty as those who started manipulating and killing for fun just because they thought they were superior."

Seedorf joined a host of African stars like Didier Drogba, Jordan Ayew, Mikel John Obi, Franck Kessie, Michael Essien, Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and many others who posted plain black squares on social media in what was tagged #BlackOutTuesday.

and international Achraf Hakimi alongside his teammate Jadon Sancho wore a shirt with the inscription 'Justice for George Floyd' in their 6-1 thrashing of Paderborn on Sunday.

The squad with African stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip, all stood on their knees in solitary with Floyd.

Seedorf was the manager of Cameroon between August 2018 and July 2019.

He led the Indomitable Lions to the 2019 in but lost out 3-2 to fierce rivals in the Round of 16.

Seedorf managed a total of 13 games with Cameroon, winning four, drawing five and losing four.