Real Madrid vice-captain Vinicius Junior has backed his side to lift the Champions League trophy, insisting the squad is ready for the title despite falling short over the past two seasons.

Vinicius Junior said, in comments published by Real Madrid: "I hope the sixteenth title comes. We are ready for it. This is our competition. We have not performed well for two years. Our first target is to be among the top eight teams. We are always excited about the Champions League. This season will be different from the last two seasons in the Champions League, and we will win it."

The Brazilian believes Champions League nights carry a different character, and he insists Real Madrid are ready to meet Inter at the start of their league phase campaign this season.

He added: "Whenever the Champions League comes around, things are always different. We are ready for this match against a big team that will force us to give a great deal. Inter are a very strong team physically, and they defend with five defenders, which usually puts us in difficulty, but the coach has prepared everything. We have some absences, and that makes things harder for us, but we will all come out strong, and we hope to be able to produce that wonderful bond with the fans during these matches."

His two goals in the finals against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, both of which ended in Champions League glory, rank as the "most important" of his life. "They are the two most important goals of my life. It is something that remains in history. Many players score goals, but few of them score in finals. And to do that with the biggest club in the world is something the fans will never forget, and neither will I."



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