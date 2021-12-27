Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid Nivea Cool Kick Fresh Player Winner

Over the past two months, GOAL has been ranking the performances of Real Madrid players after each game both in LaLiga and in the Champions League.



The campaign has highlighted the top five highest-rated players and showcased their contribution to that fixture. The highest-rated player over the past couple of months has been the young Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr.



Vinicius joined Real Madrid in July 2018 on his 18th birthday from Brazilian side Flamengo after only making one senior appearance for the club.



At the time his transfer was the second-highest in the Brazilian league’s history behind Neymar’s move from Santos in 2013.



In his first start as a Real Madrid player, he ended the game with two assists against Melilla during a Copa del Rey game and also received the Man of the Match award. He made just 29 appearances and scored three goals in Real Madrid’s LaLiga winning season (2019-20).



Real Madrid have not lost a single game over the last two months and Vinicius has been one of the players who have had a huge influence in this.

He now has the third-most goals in LaLiga this season (10), beating his personal record of six goals in all competitions last season.



His most noticeable performance over the campaign period was the 2-1 victory over Sevilla where he scored the winner late in the game with a wonderful goal that had the ball curve perfectly past the goalkeeper.



He beat defenders with such ease, using his pace and skilful abilities, and has been a threat in every fixture he has played with defenders now doubling up on him.



Vincius Jr has definitely come into his own under Carlo Ancellotti and has started to put in a consistent run of good performances to make him a crucial member of the Real Madrid starting line-up.



There has been a huge improvement from last season with his decision-making in important areas of the field and also his finishing.



At this moment he has yet to reach his full potential and what we are currently witnessing is just how great he could be.

At the age of 21, he is definitely part of the new generation of Real Madrid players and global stars.



If he continues with this form over his career and keeps working on his finishing he will be in the Ballon d'Or and Best Player of the year conversations in a couple of seasons.