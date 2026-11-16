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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Vinícius: I have the right to enjoy life, and these are the reasons behind my dip in form

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Brazilian Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid star, has broken his silence over the factors that affected his preparations for the current season.

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Speaking to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" today, Monday, the Brazilian star admitted that his national team's early exit from the 2026 World Cup left a psychological mark on him. It pushed him to cut back his training during the break, with his contract renewal and the interest several clubs showed in signing him last summer weighing on his mind too.

The disappointment of that elimination left Vinícius wanting to rest and spend more time with his family rather than stick to his usual preparation programme. It showed in his sharpness going into the new season.

The 26-year-old said: "I think I did not prepare in the optimal way after the World Cup, because the impact of the exit was very big on all of us in Brazil. We did not expect the early elimination, so I used the holiday to rest, relax and spend more time with my family, and I ended up training at a lower rate than I was used to in the past years."

My contract renewal affected my start

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He didn't pin his sluggish start solely on the World Cup, though. The negotiations over his contract renewal with Real Madrid, along with the clubs chasing him during the summer window, also took their toll on his opening to the season.

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"Perhaps that had an impact on my start to the season," he said. "The matter of my contract renewal and the attempts of many clubs to contact me last summer did indeed preoccupy me, alongside the situation inside Real Madrid, but the season is still long."

Vinícius pointed to last season for reassurance. He had scored just 5 goals by December before pushing his tally beyond 20 by the campaign's end, and that recovery gives him confidence he can turn things round again.

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He added: "Last season, I only scored 5 goals up to December, then I finished the season with more than 20 goals, as happened in other seasons. I think I am working on preparing myself and developing my level, because I am usually present in the decisive moments of the season."

His numbers this term lay bare the struggle. One goal in 12 matches, in a campaign that has also seen him suspended for 4 matches in the Spanish league.

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Cristiano and Messi are an exception

Staying at the top for years on end is brutally hard, the Real Madrid star admitted, singling out Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi as the two great exceptions for their consistency and sheer output.

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"Maintaining this high level for a long period is extremely difficult," he said. "I think Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are the only ones who have managed to keep it up for many years and achieve the same numbers. I am a human being and I make mistakes, but I always strive to develop, and I try to understand more about football and about daily life. Nevertheless, I am still 26 years old, and I have the right to enjoy life a little too."

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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