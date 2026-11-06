Vinícius escapes the hell of the Mestalla to Dubai

Brazilian Vinicius Junior will miss Real Madrid's trip to Valencia at the Mestalla next Saturday. He is serving a four-match suspension picked up for his red card and the protests that followed in the Royal side's game against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on 10 October.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the four-match ban handed to the Real Madrid forward has gone down badly at Valdebebas. Everyone there, starting with the player himself, sees it as excessive and out of proportion to the incident.

Saturday's visit to the Mestalla marks the final match Jose Mourinho must plan without his left winger. It also spares the club a flashpoint, given how tense Vinicius's relationship with the home crowd has become.

The Brazilian has previously accused Valencia's fans of racism, an episode that featured in a documentary which infuriated the Spanish club's supporters.

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Two of his last three trips to the Mestalla have ended in red cards, played out in an atmosphere of fierce hostility between the Real Madrid man and the home fans.

This time Vinicius will be nowhere near Valencia or Madrid. He is in Dubai, roughly 6,000 kilometres from Spain by air, as part of a commercial deal between Real Madrid and the Emirate of Dubai.

The Brazil international is making the most of his time in the Middle East, filming a set of promotional tourism adverts for Dubai under an agreement the Royal club struck in 2023.

Trips to Dubai for promotional events are nothing new for Real Madrid's players. The suspension handed to Vinicius simply offered the perfect window to make this one.

From Dubai, the forward will travel straight to the Brazil camp ahead of the international break that begins next Monday. The Selecao face Japan on 14 November and Singapore on 17 November, two destinations closer to Dubai than to Madrid.