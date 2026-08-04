The future of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has become the most decisive factor in shaping Real Madrid's transfer market policy, particularly with regard to the deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius's decision on renewing his contract, which expires in 2027, will directly determine whether Real Madrid press ahead with signing Leipzig's Ivorian star Yan Diomande. The move looked all but done a few days ago before it stalled, with the German club raising their initial asking price.

Two scenarios now confront Real Madrid over Vinicius. The first: negotiations collapse and the Brazilian rejects the renewal offer, prompting the club to put him on the summer transfer market immediately in pursuit of a substantial fee. Selling now would spare them the nightmare of losing him for free after a year.

The spectre of Paris haunts Real Madrid

A move to Paris Saint-Germain represents a genuine nightmare for the Real Madrid hierarchy. Club officials fear the Parisians will take revenge for the Kylian Mbappe deal by snapping up the Brazilian for free in 2027, dangling a lucrative contract and a huge signing bonus.

The second scenario hinges on both parties reaching a final agreement to renew Vinicius's contract. That outcome could push Real Madrid to back away from signing Diomande, especially given the steep financial demands from Leipzig that would strain the club's finances.

Go down that road and Real Madrid would be forced to spend close to 200 million euros in a very short period, split between the Diomande deal and the deal for Rodri Hernandez from Manchester City, valued at around 60 to 70 million euros and seemingly only a matter of time before completion.

Camavinga and Brahim Diaz on the departures list

Real Madrid, meanwhile, find themselves obliged to sell a number of players to fund their summer business and strike the required financial balance. Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga tops the list of candidates for departure following the exit of Gonzalo and the imminent departure of Mastantuono.

Camavinga is the ideal option to ease the process and generate a substantial fee, given his high market value and the interest of several major European clubs.

Brahim Diaz, the Spain-capped international who now represents Morocco, may also feature among those on the departures list, especially with the arrival of Portugal's Bernardo Silva from Manchester City and the presence of Turkey's Arda Guler, who enjoys the trust of the coaching staff.