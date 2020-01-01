Vincent Pule rues missed chances as Orlando Pirates draw again

The speedy player reflected on the match which was dominated by the Buccaneers, but ended up collecting just a point

winger Vincent Pule was left to rue his side's missed chances following their clash with on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers drew 2-2 with the Citizens in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was dominated by the Soweto giants.

It was a game which saw Pirates come from behind twice with Pule grabbing a brace in an enthralling encounter.

More teams

Pule praised the team's performance, but he felt that they should have converted the countless chances which they created on the day.

"It was a good effort from the boys. We fought hard for this point. I think in the first 20 minutes we should have scored more [goals]," Pule told Pirates TV.

"We fought hard to come back. We have a good squad with fighters. We have soldiers. So, we need to carry on and fight. Something will come up"

The Buccaneers have now recorded two successive draws in the league, but they remain undefeated this season.

Pule feels that there are some positives that they can take from the match which was played at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

"There are a lot of positives. We are creating chances. We just have to bury our chances. I think we are really doing well. We were fantastic today," he added.

"Like I said we created chances which we should have scored. We have to bury our chances."

Pule, who was making his return to action after missing last weekend's 1-1 draw against FC, has now netted three goals from eight matches across all competitions this season.

Pirates remained third on the league standings - three points behind leaders, , who are the defending champions.

Article continues below

Josef Zinnbauer's side has now turned their attention to the MTN8 final clash against Bloemfontein which is scheduled to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 12.

The Soweto giants will be looking to end their six-year trophy drought having won their last major title in May 2014 which was the Nedbank Cup.

They defeated the now-defunct 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium six years ago.