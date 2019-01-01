Vincent Pule: Orlando Pirates must win trophies next season

Pule, who won the PSL title, MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup with Wits, is keen to help the Buccaneers end their five-year trophy drought

Winger Vincent Pule feels that it is time for to deliver the goods for their own supporters.

The Buccaneers have now gone five seasons without a major trophy having finished as runners-up both in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Telkom Knockout Cup this past season.

Pule, who scooped the Goal of the Season accolade at the PSL awards ceremony on Sunday, reflected on the Soweto giants' campaign.

“We have to give the supporters something next season. We worked hard this season but unfortunately, we didn’t get anything," Pule was quoted as saying by IOL.

"We have to work harder next season. We have to collect more points at home next season in the league. We have to work hard together to get more than 57 points," he continued.

Pule joined Pirates from prior to the start of the 2018/19 season and he revealed what made him feel at home at the Soweto giants.

“Pirates are a big club. You need to have a big heart to succeed at Pirates. I remember the first day when I got there, I found coach Micho (Sredojevic) and Rulani (Mokwena)," he added.

"They were sitting together and talking a lot about our previous games at our previous clubs and emphasizing our strong and weak points," Pule explained

"I immediately felt at home. They made us feel at home. It was an unbelievable feeling when we got there," he added.

Furthermore, Pule said as a team, they have recovered from the disappointment of missing on the PSL title.

“We’ve recovered from that disappointment. It was a learning curve for us and we’ve grown. When we lost against FC, we sat down and said, 'look what happened has happened and it is gone, we have to move on," he added.

"We pushed hard to win the league after losing to Baroka. We played well but unfortunately I think we lost the league when we drew against ,” he concluded.