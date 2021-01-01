Vincent Pule: Key Orlando Pirates attacker headlines PSL weekend suspensions

Pule has been looking sharp of late and his presence could be missed against a Birds defence which many teams have struggled to penetrate this season

will be without attacking midfielder Vincent Pule for the original Soweto Derby clash with Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pule is suspended for one game, having picked up a yellow card last weekend in the 1-0 loss to , making it four bookings this season for the former and African Warriors star.

The 28-year-old Pule has been in good form and recently scored a brace for Pirates in a 2-2 draw against .

Pule's ability make something out of nothing; the creative spark he brings to Bucs, could be missed against a Swallows team which has conceded just five goals in nine league matches this term.

Pirates do however have a ready-made replacement in Deon Hotto, with Thembinkosi Lorch likely to start on the opposite wing.

Pule's teammates, defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Innocent Maela are meanwhile just one booking away from their own suspensions.

Swallows also have a suspension - Zaphaniah Mbokoma, a player in a similar mould to Pule, will miss the clash in Orlando after being sent off in the Birds' 3-2 midweek win over Cape Town City.

This will be the first time Pirates have played Swallows since December 2014, following the Birds’ relegation at the end of that season.

Brandon Truter’s side is flying high on their return to the top-flight this season. They are joint top of the league standings, together with defending champions Sundowns.

Sundowns face FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There are four other suspensions for this weekend's Premier Soccer League ( ) action, including ' left-sided player Philani Zulu.

Amakhosi are up against Zulu's former club, , at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening (5 pm).



Cape Town City striker Tashreeq Morris will sit out his side's match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after his late red card against Swallows.

Zitha Macheke is suspended for Stellenbosch's home clash with Black on Friday evening while Moeketsi Dithebe will not be available due to suspension when Bloemfontein host on Sunday.