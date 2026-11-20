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Bayern Munich sparked widespread outrage when they sold Matthijs de Ligt in 2024 rather than Dayot Upamecano. Their careers could hardly have taken more different paths since.

Vincent Kompany took charge of Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 and, according to reports at the time, immediately pushed for an unpopular decision over the club's centre-backs.

Bayern had five centre-backs: Dayot Upamecano, Min-Jae Kim, Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Dier and new signing Hiroki ito. One had to leave. The club hierarchy reportedly wanted to sell Upamecano, but Kompany saw great potential in him, particularly because of his pace. The new manager favoured selling de Ligt instead, according to reports.

The Dutchman joined Manchester United for €45 million. After a nightmare year, he is now considered a candidate for sale. Upamecano, meanwhile, has developed into one of the world's best centre-backs at Bayern Munich. The decision that looked questionable at the time has proved exactly right.

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Petition called for Matthijs de Ligt to stay at Bayern Munich

A year after signing Upamecano from RB Leipzig for €42.5 million, Julian Nagelsmann wanted another top-class centre-back in 2022. Matthijs de Ligt's arrival surprised many. Bayern paid Juventus Turin a hefty €67 million for the former Ajax Amsterdam wonderkid, but the move was hailed as a coup: the then 22-year-old ranked among the world's most promising centre-backs.

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De Ligt lived up to expectations. He finished second behind Jamal Musiala in the vote for Bayern player of the year after his first season and remained the club's most reliable centre-back in his second. His committed performances and approachable manner made him a fan favourite. Now Bayern wanted to sell him instead of the injury-prone, error-prone Upamecano?

To stop the sale, Bayern Munich fans launched an online petition titled "Keep de Ligt! Wir wollen de Ligt!" which said, among other things: "Selling Matthijs de Ligt would absolutely be the wrong decision, and we would certainly regret it enormously. That is why we are using our voices to draw attention to the fact that we must NOT make this mistake!"

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Some 71,840 people signed the petition. "That touches my heart," de Ligt himself said. Bayern Munich's hierarchy ignored the fans' wishes, though, and sold him to Manchester United in mid-August.

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Dayot Upamecano extended his contract in early 2026

Kompany usually paired Upamecano with Kim in central defence from then on. Despite occasional mistakes, it worked well overall. De Ligt struggled at his new club and soon drew criticism from sharp-tongued English television pundits, as seemingly every new Manchester United signing has for years.

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"It’s not about feeling vindicated. Matthijs de Ligt was a top centre-back too," sporting director Max Eberl said in November. "But we had to make a decision somehow. We made it, and it’s working." By the following 2025/26 season, the rethink reportedly prompted by Kompany looked like a masterstroke.

Alongside new signing Jonathan Tah, Upamecano reached an impressive level of consistency. In early 2026, the now 28-year-old Frenchman earned a lucrative new contract until 2030 and a sizeable signing bonus reportedly worth €20 million. De Ligt, by contrast, injured his back after a somewhat better spell in autumn 2025 and was ruled out.

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Manchester United: Why was Matthijs de Ligt out for so long?

United's then manager Ruben Amorim called it "a minor thing". He was badly mistaken. Repeated setbacks kept de Ligt out of training for months, and he ultimately underwent surgery in May. He missed the rest of the season and a World Cup appearance with the Netherlands national team.

De Ligt finally returned in late October, in the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como Calcio. He has made only one more brief appearance in the competition since. His last Premier League appearance came on 30 November 2025, almost a year ago. Michael Carrick usually picked Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in central defence. When Martinez recently missed a match through suspension, regular right-back Lenny Yoro started centrally instead. Ayden Heaven, still only 20, also got minutes at centre-back.

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Carrick lost his job during the international break and Mauricio Pochettino replaced him, extending a curious sequence for de Ligt . He has never started two consecutive seasons under the same manager in his professional career, and he will not do so next season either. Which club he will play for remains unclear.

His lucrative contract runs until 2029, but he has long been considered a candidate for sale. He could even leave in the winter. "De Ligt has to go," club legend Gary Neville demanded recently, for example. Inter Milan and Besiktas Istanbul are reportedly among the clubs considering a move for the still only 27-year-old.