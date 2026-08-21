Bayern Munich announced the news on Friday. The club did not give any precise details on the length of the contract. According to Bild, the 17-year-old's new deal runs until 2031.

After joining the FCB Campus from Hertha BSC in summer 2024, Kiala made his professional debut under coach Vincent Kompany in December last year. He was 16 when he featured in the 4-0 win over 1. FC Heidenheim.

"We think Cassiano is capable of a great deal and want to guide him continuously towards our first team. He is the second-youngest debutant in the history of Bayern's professional side, has already taken on responsibility as captain of the Germany Under-17 team and has everything needed to make his way at FC Bayern. Last season he was unfortunate with injuries - now we are looking forward to taking the next steps with him," sporting director Christoph Freund is quoted as saying in the press release.

Cassiano Kiala is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes

Highly rated as a centre-back, he is already seen as capable of making the permanent step up to the professional side. Contract talks had dragged on for some time. Several top clubs are said to have been keen on Kiala, while his father is even said to have met officials from Chelsea and Manchester City. He is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency.

Despite suffering a syndesmosis ligament tear in February, the junior international has long since recovered. Kiala was part of the professional squad again during pre-season and also featured recently in the friendly against 1. FC Heidenheim.