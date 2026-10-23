Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after emergency doctor called to Bayern Munich training ground

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital after an emergency doctor was called to the club's training ground. The 40-year-old manager has been struggling with a severe viral infection over the past week.
Emergency response deployed to Bayern Munich training base
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to a Munich hospital on Friday afternoon accompanied by an emergency doctor, according to BILD. An air ambulance helicopter reportedly landed at the club's Sabener Strasse training facility.
The 40-year-old Belgian head coach was transported via ambulance following the arrival of medical personnel.
Bayern Munich have not yet provided an official update or official statement regarding Kompany's condition.
Kompany opens up on severe viral infection toll
The incident follows an ongoing illness for Kompany, who caught a severe viral infection the previous week. Addresssing journalists after Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal, Kompany admitted he had pushed himself too hard despite feeling unwell.
"As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything," Kompany stated.
"I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, then of course I didn't listen to my body, and eventually my body said: Now stop!"
Persistent health struggles affect touchline and training duties
Kompany's illness previously forced him to lie down on a sofa inside his office during half-time and after Bayern's 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig. The infection reportedly caused complications with old scar tissue, making basic movements such as climbing stairs difficult.
He missed first-team training sessions early in the week and delegated press duties to assistant coach Aaron Danks.
"The most important thing, which we are encouraging him to do right now, is to rest and take the time he needs – however long that may take," Danks said on Tuesday.
Concerns grow as Bayern await medical clarity
Despite his illness, Kompany returned to the touchline for Wednesday's European tie against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.
The exact reasons for Friday's emergency transport and Kompany's current condition remain unconfirmed.
Further updates are expected as Bayern Munich monitor their manager's recovery.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.