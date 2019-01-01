Vincent Aboubakar set for Porto return after lengthy layoff

After spending over six months on the sidelines, Sergio Conceicao has summoned the Cameroonian forward for Saturday's Portuguese top-flight fixture

Vincent Aboubakar is in line to play his first competitive game since last September when take on Portimonense on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is among the 24 players called by Sergio Conceicao to persecute the game at Estadio Municipal de Portimao as they aim to build on their five-game unbeaten streak in the Primeira Liga.

Back in September, Aboubakar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during a league match against Tondela and was forced to go under the knife.

After spending six and a half months on the sidelines, the 27-year-old is now back to strengthen Porto's push for their 29th top-flight title as they are currently tied on points with leaders .

"Aboubakar is completely available for the competition. That's one thing. Another is to have rhythm and ability to respond in a game. As good as you train, it's always different. We don't want to burn any steps," Conceicao said ahead of Saturday's visit to Portimao.

His return also comes as a boost for the Dragons ahead of the return leg of their Uefa quarter-final fixture against after losing 2-0 at Anfield last Tuesday.

On the international scene, Aboubakar - a member of the 2017 Afcon winning squad - is expected to boost Indomitable Lions' frontline in the 2019 after they were drawn against , Guinea-Bissau and Benin Republic in Group F.