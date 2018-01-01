Vina Maphosa: Kaizer Chiefs want to go far in Caf Confederation Cup

The Amakhosi spokesman has declared that they are ready to face Masandawana at the FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs media manager Vina Maphosa says they are satisfied with their Caf Confederation Cup play-off round draw which saw the Soweto giants pitted against Zambian side Zesco United.

The winner between the two Southern African clubs will advance to the group stage of the continental tournament.

“We saw it (draw) and we welcome it. It is something that we are looking forward to and we know the two games will allow us to reach the group stages,” Maphosa told Goal.

“Yes, it is no secret that we want to go far this year when it comes to cup competitions. I am sure you know we reached the semi-finals of the MTN8 Cup and the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup,” he said.

Maphosa added that the arrival of German coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett has brought positive changes in the team.

“However, we are taking it game by game. You know we made some changes in the technical team and already we have seen a change in fortune for the club because we are unbeaten in three matches in all competitions and the team is playing good football,” explained Maphosa.

Article continues below

He added that they are already planning for their eagerly anticipated league game against Mamelodi Sundowns which will be staged at the FNB Stadium next Saturday.

“Yeah, we came back from Madagascar last week and the guys had a short break. They came back to start training yesterday (Saturday) and they are fresh and raring to go,” he continued.

“We are not even enjoying our festive break because we have a big one against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium. The hype is already there because the fans are interacting with us on social media. We are looking forward to that match,” he concluded.