Villarreal's Chukwueze scores within a minute into his Champions League debut

Samuel Chukwueze sealed Villarreal's 4-1 triumph over Young Boys with his maiden goal in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.

Chukwueze replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 89th minute and he instantly registered his name on the scoresheet after slotting home a pass from Gerard Moreno.

The 22-year-old recently returned from an injury he picked up in a Europa League match against Arsenal in May and it kept him out of action for five months.

Over the weekend, he made a cameo appearance for Villarreal in their 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in a league match.

Yeremi Pino opened the scoring for Unai Emery's men in Bern in the sixth minute, followed by goals from Gerard Moreno and Alberto Moreno in the 16th and 88th minutes respectively.

DR Congo international Meschak Elia pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 77th minute but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as the Swiss outfit suffer their second loss in Group F.

Wednesday's appearance was Chukwueze's debut outing in the elite European competition since he earned his promotion into Villarreal's first-team in 2018.

Algeria's Aissa Mandi was also in action for the visitors for the final seven minutes of the encounter while Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu and Guinea's Mohamed Camara played from start to finish for Young Boys.

The result was Villarreal's first win in Group F which moved them to the third spot with four points after three matches - level on points with second-placed Atalanta and two points behind leaders Manchester United.

Unai Emery's side will face Young Boys again for their game week 4 fixture, at the Estadio de la Ceramica on November 2.

Before their next European outing, Chukwueze will be looking to make his second La Liga appearance when the Yellow Submarine visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.