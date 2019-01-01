Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze: Playing in England is still an ambition for me

The Nigeria international has been linked with several European clubs following his impressive performances for the Yellow Submarine

winger Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League after a failed move to .

The 19-year-old has blossomed into one of the most exciting wingers in the Spanish LaLiga, scoring eight goals across all competitions this season.

Premier League sides and are reportedly monitoring his progress according to the Daily Mail. He has also been linked to .

The forward had a chance to join Arsenal's academy before moving to Villarreal.

Nonetheless, the youngster has not given up on his dream to play in the English top-flight.

"It was very close for me to sign for Arsenal, almost had the contract in my hands,” Chukwueze told Tribalfootball.

"Unfortunately, it did not work out fine with my academy due to the side of agreement and payment. They did not agree with the terms of the contract.

"I was very happy thinking of signing and dreaming of playing for Arsenal, but my academy did not allow it to happen. I kept on pushing and praying to get a club in Europe and it came with Villarreal.

"Playing in is still an ambition for me. I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England."

On the international scene, Chukwueze will hope to be a part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2019 which kicks off on June 21 in .

are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.