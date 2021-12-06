‘Villa Park rocking’ – Aston Villa’s Konsa revels after double act vs Leicester City

Ezri Konsa has relished his brace as Aston Villa subdued Leicester City 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

The Congo and Angola prospect was the hero for Steven Gerrard’s men, having found the net on two occasions as the Claret and Blue Army bounced back from a goal deficit to claim all points.

Fourteen minutes into the game, Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead after he was set up by Zambia international Patson Daka.

That lead lasted for just three minutes as Konsa restored parity after firing past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel thanks to an assist from Emiliano Buendia.

He completed his double six minutes before the hour mark as Aston Villa bounced back from their loss to Manchester City last time out.

The 24-year-old took to social media to celebrate his heroics against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

“Two goals, three points, Villa Park rocking,” Konsa wrote on Instagram.

Before that post, the former England youth international, who became the first Villa defender to bag a Premier League brace since 2010, had shared his thoughts with Villa TV.

“The main thing is, more importantly, we got the three points,” he said.

“And, to top it off, I got two goals. So, I’m really happy.

“The faintest of touches (to the first one). I knew I got a touch to it, I just wasn’t sure if I was offside or not. I apologised to Emi for taking his goal, but he’s happy.

“With VAR now, you never know if it’s a goal or not. I was just happy it was allowed.”

While admitting that his team made a slow start against the reigning English FA Cup kings, the defender has now shifted his focus to their next outing against Liverpool.

“We started off a bit slow and they created a few chances. I thought, to be honest, we were lucky to go in at 1-1,” he added.

“We came out in the second half, showed a lot of character, stuck together and made it difficult for them.

“We hit them on the counter a few times and it could have been three or four, but the main thing is we got the three points.

“We need to focus on the next game against Liverpool and continue this hard work.”