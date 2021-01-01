Vilakazi to Hunt: If it is not broken at Kaizer Chiefs then don’t fix it

The ex-Bafana Bafana star has questioned Gavin Hunt’s decision to make changes to the squad which beat Masandawana

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says Chippa United were by far the better side in Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier Soccer League win over Kaizer Chiefs who he feels relied on the “luck” which saw them stun Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 last weekend.

Cameroonian striker Beinvenu Eva Nga rose from the bench to grab the goal that helped relegation-threatened Chippa claim maximum points from Amakhosi at FNB Stadium.

Vilakazi was not pleased with Chiefs’ approach to the Chippa game, saying the Soweto giants left everything in the hands of fate instead of matching the effort invested by their visitors.

“Chiefs were lucky to beat Sundowns. Now they thought that luck will always repeat itself,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“Sometimes luck depends on how you are pushing yourselves. Chippa played as if they were at home as compared to Chiefs. In the first 15 minutes Chiefs looked like a team which could score anytime but after that, you could see Chippa starting the ball from the back and building up, getting into the midfield and the final third.

“If we are honest, Chippa United deserved something, they were better than Chiefs by far. It was worse when [Vladislav] Heric introduced a second striker [Eva Nga to partner Augustin Kwen] and it became a problem for Chiefs.”

From the squad which started and went on to beat Sundowns, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt switched Philani Zulu from midfield to the left-back position.

He also started Dumisani Zuma and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who were on the bench against Masandawana while dropping Reeve Frosler who had been doing well as a left-back.

“In football if you are not going to do the right thing, we will see it on the field of play,” said Vilakazi.

“Chiefs are toying with the feelings of their supporters. You can’t play against Sundowns [and win], yes we know no one expected you to win and now against Chippa, the coach changes everything.

“I always say that if it’s not broken, why fix it? Why did you fix something which was not broken? It is difficult to have luck and now he thinks that luck will come back. But well done to Chippa.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit Bloemfontein Celtic for Saturday’s league match.