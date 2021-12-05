Vilakazi slams Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mudau for behaving ‘like an amateur’

Benedict Vilakazi feels Mamelodi Sundowns could have easily avoided conceding a penalty as he blames right-back Khuliso Mudau for earning Stellenbosch the spot-kick in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Danie Craven Stadium.

Mudau used his hand to block Ashley Du Preez from cutting further into the penalty box and the Stellenbosch attacker went down.

The referee then pointed to the spot for Junior Mendieta to convert and thrust the hosts ahead.

That left Sundowns to fight back and equalise through Lyle Lakay later on but Vilakazi feels the manner in which Mudau conceded the penalty showed a lack of experience.

“That was a clear penalty, [it was] obstruction. Khuliso behaved like an amateur,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“That is one thing I always ask that; do these players analyse their opponents? You should know that a certain player is good on the right or left, so when he gets the ball you must push him where he is weaker.

“In that area, Khuliso was not even supposed to be tight because Du Preez was alone. The only thing he was supposed to do was to guide him, force him to his weaker foot so that he can make a cross to be collected by the goalkeeper because Lebusa and Kekana were there. There was no Stellenbosch player in the area. So why do you have to go tight?”

It was Sundowns' third draw in their last five matches and the second match to concede a goal this season.

Vilakazi feels the Tshwane giants were never supposed to struggle against Stellenbosch.

“I’m disappointed by Sundowns. With the quality they have, I don’t expect them to drop points,” said Vilakazi.

“When you look at the quality, pound for pound between Sundowns and other PSL teams, I don’t expect them to drop points. Look at this game against Stellenbosch, you could see that [Thabiso] Kutumela was out of the game, Rivaldo [Coetzee] was also not in the game.

"They were playing Themba Zwane a bit forward and why don’t you drop him back a bit? They were supposed to remove Rivaldo, bring Zwane to play along with Domingo in the midfield just in front of Jali.”

Despite failing to win, Sundowns’ lead at the top of the table increased from eight to nine points.